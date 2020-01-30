Billie Eilish's performance confirmed at the Oscars 2020

Share it:

Billie Eilish is sweeping lately. In case of being the youngest artist to put a soundtrack to the new James Bond movie was not enough, she was also one of the great winners of the last edition of the Grammys (she took home five gramophones no less!) . The Californian singer does not stop working for a second, and her new professional project has just been confirmed: her performance in the Oscars 2020!

She announced it a few hours ago via Instagram. "A special performance from Billie Eilish. Live, at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, "you can read in the publication. We don't know much more about his performance or what song he will sing, but we think it could be related to the next James Bond movie. Will it be 'No Time To Die'? Will she open the gala? Something that would make enough sense, since this year will not have a presenter. To get answers to these questions we will have to wait until next February 9, when we will see the artist give everything on the stage of the Dolby Theater. But it won't be the only one.

Other artists such as Randy Newman, Elton John, Chrissy Metz, Indina Menzel and Cyntia Erivo will perform on the stage of these awards, who will perform their songs nominated for 'Best Song'.

What we still need to know is which artist will perform during the traditional tribute 'In memoriam' to people who died during this last year. Kobe Bryant will be one of them, by the way.