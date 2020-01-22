Billie Eilish's brother is our ‘crush’ of the day (and when you meet him he will be yours too)

Share it:

A few days ago the news jumped: Billie eilish She will be the youngest artist in history to perform a theme for the James Bond soundtrack. Recognition that the girl thanked excitedly through social networks, where she also communicated to her fans that she is nominated for six Grammys awards for the next gala that will take place on February 10. Although after ‘stalking it’ a bit on his Instagram profile we have realized that the real prize that life gave him is not material, but familiar. We refer to your brother and best friend, O’Connell Finneas, of whom we have fallen in love in a step.

We do not exaggerate, the boy is perfect as standard. His main profession —because he is obviously multitasking— is to be a musician, in fact he is the author and composer of his songs, although he is currently focused on accompanying his sister wherever he goes on tour … because he is also a musician and plays the keyboard teclado️. In addition to his own curriculum and Billie's, the boy has worked for Camila Cabello and Selena Gomez.

We leave you with one of the themes of Finneas.

And of course, after listening to this song you will ask yourself: who is it? Claudia, the girl he talks about? Well, here comes the problem: he has a girlfriend. And yes, stop conspiring because they are doing well. In fact, this is how they look happy on social networks:

Maybe it sounds to you to have seen it before, because he is an actor

But well, we focus: Finneas. He is four years older than Billie, so he is 22 years old and is Leo – you know, that zodiac sign is outgoing, creative, faithful and an egocentric tad. The young blond, with clear eyes and a droopy look, like Billie, may sound like you and not just Tinder. Fin has appeared in movies and series for years, because yes, he is also an actor. Et voilà! He appeared in 2011 in the movie ‘Bad Teacher’, starring Cameron Diaz, as well as in the series ‘Modern Family’ Y 'Glee ’, where he was the boyfriend of Spencer's character.

Finneas and Billie, in a photo of social networks. @finneasInstagram

Anyway, you're like us: you thought you liked Billie Eilish until you met her brother. Now sign up for our challenge: avoid comparing Fin with absolutely all the kids you meet in Tinder … Good luck!