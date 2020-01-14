Billie Eilish will perform the new song of the James Bond movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The title, ‘No Time To Die’ premieres in Spain on April 2 and will be the last in which Daniel Craig appears.

The artist, in addition to giving voice to the subject, has also been responsible for the composition with her brother Finneas Eilish.

If 2019 was (musically speaking) the year of Billie eilish, 2020 seems not to vary too much. The artist who released her debut album last year, 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Is running as one of the favorite artists for the next Grammys 2020 gala, privileged position that is consolidated after know that will be responsible for putting the soundtrack to the next film of James bond. Song that, eye, she herself has composed with her brother, Finneas Eilish. This film, which will be called llama No Time To Die ’and will be released in Spain on April 2, generates special expectation since it will be the last installment of actor Daniel Craig as the famous British spy.

The excellent musical news was confirmed by Eilish through his Instagram account, thus confirming the rumors that swarmed the network for weeks. With the iconic logo of ‘007’, the text made it clear that the interpreter faces this new project with enthusiasm and excitement:

“No Time To Die. James Bond … and I'm going to sing the soundtrack! 🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭 Cooooooomo? ”

Billie thus becomes the youngest artist in history to give voice to the soundtrack of the franchise, since she is only 18 years old. And it joins the select group of musicians who have done it before, including Adele, Nancy Sinatra, Tom Jones, Tina Turner, Sam Smith and, of course, Shirley Bassey. A harmonious Olympus who, on several occasions, has earned them recognition not only musical, but also cinematographic, granting them a nomination for the Oscars Awards, as was the case with Sam Smith and Adele who finally took the coveted statuette home with "Writing's On The Wall" and "Skyfall" respectively. Is it the case of Billie?

For now, the name of this theme that will appear in the credits of the film is unknown, but we don't think it will take long to be known since the feature film is falling.