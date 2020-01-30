Billie Eilish will perform at the Oscars after sweeping the Grammy

Share it:

The Angels.- After sweeping and making history by winning in all the main Grammy categories, Billie Eilish will perform at the next Oscar gala, the Hollywood Academy confirmed on Twitter on Wednesday.

It is still unknown what will be the performance that the young singer will take to the stage of the most important awards of the cinema, but the American press speculates that it could be related to the next James Bond film, because a few weeks ago it was confirmed that Eilish would sing the song Main movie.

Nor has the artist yet announced that he will sing during the traditional tribute "in memoriam" to the people of the film industry who died in the last year.

Eilish has a link with the cinema as she is the singer chosen to sign the official theme of "No Time to Die", the new James Bond movie that will be released in April.

It will be the last appearance of Daniel Craig as James Bond, which this time is accompanied by a cast that also includes Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Christoph Waltz, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw and Lashana Lynch

This weekend, Eilish, at the age of 18, recently won the Grammy by winning in the four main categories that rewarded her as the best new artist and the author of the song, recording and album of the year.

The singer, who went on stage four times in a row, was speechless at the end of the gala, so she decided to pick up the prize for the recording of the year – for "bad guy" – with her brother and producer Finneas, for later leave incredulous and with a surprised face, after beating the record as the youngest winner in history in the four categories.

In addition to those four awards, the album awarded Finneas the producer's award of the year and the album with the best sound engineering.

The pair of brothers won in total in seven categories, because "When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" It was also crowned as best vocal pop album.