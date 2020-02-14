Billie Eilish premieres 'No Time to Die', new theme for James Bond

Share it:

Billie Eilish, interpreter of songs like 'Bad Guy' and 'Everything I wanted', premiered this afternoon the song 'No time to die', a simple one that will appear as the main theme of the new film "007" (2020).

The theme for the twenty-fifth film of the famous detective James Bond, is a very introspective down-tempo, directed by a piano melody and environmental details, characteristics that distinguish very well the work of the 18-year-old girl.

With this release, Eilish is positioned as the youngest artist in history that composes a theme for James Bond, following the path of stars like Adele, Madonna and Tom Jones, just to mention one.

It's something that my brother and I had wanted all our lives, Bond is so cool, it's like the most amazing movie franchise in the world, "Billie Eilish revealed on the subject.

It is worth mentioning that this would be the entrance of the interpreter to the seventh art, which could make her an Oscar winner if the subject gets the attention of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Recall that in the last Grammy awards, Billie swept away taking home five gramophones in the 62nd edition of the annual ceremony.

No Time to Die; James Bond's twenty-fifth film is produced by Eon Productions and will be released worldwide on April 8, 2020.








