Billie Eilish loves Michael B. Jordan as James Bond

Since Daniel Craig announced that 'No time to die'would be his last movie as James bond, fans began to think who would be a good substitute (or substitute). Names of all kinds have been shuffled, since Idris Elba to Tom hardy, going by Tom Hiddleston, Henry Cavill, Jamie Dornan or Michael Fassbender, and if they were not few, one more has just been added to the list. Although this is not based on credible rumors, but on the desire of one of the music stars of the moment, Billie eilish.

The young singer, author of the song of the new agent film 007, has assured that Michael B. Jordan It would be a great choice for the character. The actor has experience both in action cinema (he was part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) playing the villain Killmonger in 'Black Panther') and in the responsibility of inheriting the weight of a legendary saga (something he had to live as substitute for Sylvester Stallone in 'Believe. The legend of Rocky 'and its sequel,' Creed 2 '), and is also one of those young Hollywood actors who is rising like the foam. "Seriously, Michael B. Jordan would nail it, it would be perfect," he said, according to the American Capital Breakfast media. And beyond your opinion, would Jordan have a chance to access something like that?

At the moment there is something that does not play too much in his favor: not british. In the story of the character only the Australian George Lazenby and the irish Pierce Brosnan They managed to overcome that obstacle to get the role, which is unequivocally linked to the United Kingdom (he is an agent at the service of His Majesty!). Also, if elected, would become the first black James Bond in history, a step forward that would not be taken without some resistance from the most conservative sectors of the fans.

'No time to die' will be released next April 2 in which it will be, as we pointed out, Daniel Craig's last film in the franchise after 'Casino Royale', 'Quantum of Solace', 'Skyfall' and 'Specter'. Next to him, we will see old acquaintances (like Léa Seydoux) and also new characters (among which the Spanish stands out Ana de Armas, which continues to make its way by leaps and bounds in Hollywood). Directs Cary Joji Fukunaga and promises to be a show.