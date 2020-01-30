Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and other stars become Pokémon trainers in a beautiful fanart

Share it:

THE Grammy Awards 2020 held a few days ago at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, they rewarded many members of a new generation of music such as Lizzo is Billie Eilish. Obviously there were surprises on the Red Carpet, where many stars have once again sported looks that are as incredible as they are absurd.

Ariana Grande for example, she showed up on the catwalk with a pompous Italian dress by Giambattista Valli, which required "just" 200 hours of work to complete. Same situation for the various Billy Porter is Lil Nas X, both on stage with at least gaudy clothes, while the great protagonist of the evening Billie Eilish she stood out because of her incredible green / black Gucci outfit.

Fans less close to the world of fashion, however, would seem not to have particularly appreciated these curious stylistic choices, as shown by the exhilarating fan art visible at the bottom. The Twitter user @refrainbow in fact he has decided to give a new look to the superstars, imagining them as members of the Grammy Super Four.

The fantastic Pokémon quote imagines Billie Eilish as a poison-type trainer, with an Alola-shaped Muk at her side. Lil Nas X is more directed towards pixie Pokémon and is accompanied by a Granbull, while Ariana Grande relies on the Dusknoir spectrum. Billy Porter closes the games, accompanied by a splendid Glaceon.

Lil Nas X in particular is not new to this type of tributes, you will remember that after the American Music Awards 2019 he was compared to a character from Jojo's Bizarre Adventures.

And what do you think of it? Which of the four do you like best? Let us know with a comment! In case you are passionate about Pokémon then, do not miss the opportunity to take a look at the latest great addition to Ash's team.