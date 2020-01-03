Billie Eilish launches clothing collection in collaboration with H&M

Share it:

Billie Eilish, the pop singer of the moment continues to be a sensation for the public, without a doubt this 2019 was the best moment of the 18-year-old, who has placed herself on the top of the popularity charts around the world with her music .

However, Billie's success will not remain in the past year, now she has launched an incredible collaboration with the department store of H&M clothing, and captivated her fans by demonstrating that they can also get dressed and look like her.

His style and look, marked an unparalleled trend in the fashion industry, which is why his clothes will start selling as hot bread, as well as his collaboration with Bershka, another popular store that first brought the style of the singer within reach of the public.

From this Thursday the new collection of the interpreter of xanax It will be available in all stores of the fast fashion company and also on the online site.

Loose joggers, hats, fanny packs, socks, baggy shirts and oversize sweaters are some of the items that stores will sell to their audience, all with a special detail from the singer; your name and personal brand stamped on each of the garments.

As for the prices that are handled for the clothes of the young woman that will be sold in the department stores H&M, they vary between 6 dollars and 35. The socks are 6 dollars, the hats at 13, the fanny packs at 18, t-shirts between 18 and 25, joggers at 30 and sweaters between 30 and 35 dollars.

Billie Eilish was born in Los Angeles, California, on December 18, 2001, is an American singer and songwriter who achieved fame since the age of 14 when she released her single Ocean Eyes in 2016 and three years later she was recognized worldwide with her debut album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?".