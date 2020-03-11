Billie Eilish has something to tell you about body shaming and she did it with a video that is not forgotten at the Miami concert

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Billie Eilish returns to report the body shaming. And he did it with a video on the occasion of the first stop of his Miami concerts of his world tour Where do we go and she does it in a way you don't expect: by stripping off the oversize clothes she usually wears. There singer of Bad Guy Billie Eilish, in an interlude video that she projected during her American concert, once again challenges the haters and especially those who are guilty of body shaming, which she herself suffered. Often criticized for her "too big and not very feminine" clothes, the 18 year old has launched a self empowerment message that she wanted to share with her fans, to remind them, once again, that it's not how we dress or how we are physically defines us as people. She herself had already made herself the bearer of this battle against body shaming already in several interviews, inviting everyone to dress as they wanted as long as this made them feel good. Last year, on the occasion of the campaign for Calvin Klein, Billie Eilish had declared that his decision to wear oversize clothes was precisely to avoid the objectification of the body: “Nobody can have an opinion because nobody has seen what there is and under. Nobody can say: she is thin, she is not thin, she has a flat ass, she has a fat ass. Nobody can say it because nobody knows. " After a year, the singer of No time to die, Billie Eilish not only puts his face, but this time also his body, to spread a message of courage and strength and invites everyone not to have prejudices against each other. This is the video and these were his words.

Billie Eilish's video against body shaming at her concert in Miami

Billie Eilish took advantage of the first leg of his world tour Where do we go in Miami to send a clear and strong message to all fans. The Billie Eilish video against body shaming it was screened before the singer went on stage to perform her All the Good Girls Go to Hell. In the various images, Billie Eilish is seen stripping of her oversize clothes for which she was very often attached: first the sweatshirt, then the shirt, until she remained in her tank top and bra immersed in the water that swallows her completely. There singer thus he wanted to draw attention to her, so that everyone would pay attention to strong words and to denounce prejudices for physical appearance.

This is what he said:

Isn't the body I was born with what you wanted? Do you have opinions on my opinions, on my music, on my clothes, on my body. Some people hate what I wear, others praise it, others use it to offend others, still others use it to offend me, but I can hear you watching. Always, nothing of what I do goes unnoticed therefore while I feel your looks, your disapproval, your sighs of relief, if I had lived according to all this I would never have been able to move. Would you have wanted me lower? Weaker? Softer? Highest? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? What about my chest? My belly? My hips? Isn't the body I was born with what you wanted? If I dress in comfortable clothes, then I am not a woman. If I take off a few layers, then I'm a tr ** a. Although you have never seen my body, continue to judge it and judge me for it. Why?

In denunciation video against body shamingBillie Eilish urged everyone not to judge others based solely on the external aspect, and that the opinions of others about us should not define the people we really are.

We are the ones who decide who we are. We decide what is true if I wear more clothes, if I wear less, who decides what they are? What does it mean? Maybe my value is determined only by your perceptions? Or maybe your opinion of me is not my responsibility?

Fans present at Billie Eilish concert in Miami, applauded and supported the message of strength and courage spread by their darling, who despite his young age, has already shown that he has clear ideas about who he wants to be and how he wants to be. And we can't wait to see what Billie Eilish has in store for her Italian stop in Milan on July 17th.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE