Billie Eilish has shown a picture of her as a child and we are ALUCINATING with her blond hair

We have discovered that Billie Eilish has blonde hair from birth thanks to a small photo she has shared on Instagram.

The hair of Billie eilish It has gone through so many changes that we are already lost on this issue. But do not believe that she bets on discrete and natural colors, no. The more striking, the better. We have seen her wear the mane blue, pink and with neon green roots, as it currently has. But have you ever wondered what color it really is? Well, we just discovered it thanks to a publication by the artist on Instagram. Well, we have actually discovered two things. The first, She is blonde. The second, who has been a Justin Bieber fan since he was a child.

The interpreter of 'Everything I Wanted' shared a video that you have probably heard about in recent days. Yes, the one in which Justin Bieber is seen crying while saying that he wants to protect her and that the same thing does not happen to him with fame. The Billie of three years ago would be freaking out in colors because she is very fan. What have we known for? Because if we go to the second image we see the singer wearing a shirt with her name. And most shocking, she is blonde. It doesn't look like her!

Billie Eilish shows her natural blonde hair on Instagram

Billie eilishInstagram

Used to see it with the mane in vibrant and very powerful tones, because this image shocks us a lot, really. In fact, the most discreet time we have seen her, she wore her black. Will you be encouraged to move to the side of the blondes Soon as when I was little? We would love to see it!

