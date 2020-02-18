Billie Eilish confesses why social networks are ruining her life

Share it:

Let's be honest: we don't understand today's life without the social networks. Platforms that from a few years to this part have become a vertiginous – and sometimes unreliable – extension of our personality. TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat or the ubiquitous Facebook. No matter what you want to communicate, you will always have a social network according to the content and the message. Sounds idyllic, but this communication 2.0 also brings many people who have ended up not understanding what the perfect balance in these digital parts. For example, it is the case of Billie eilish.

The Grammy winner and last performer of the latest James Bond song has recognized in a recent interview with BBC Breakfast that this digital link that connects her with more than 55 million fans around the world has begun to take its toll. Why? At her vulnerable 18 years, the comments that the ‘haters’ await through the networks have ended up undermining her, so much so that a couple of days ago she decided not to look again at the comments section. These were his textual words:

“I stopped reading what they said about me because it was ruining my life. Now I stay away from everything […] It's funny because the more cool things you do, the more people hate you. It is crazy. ”

What could be the solution to avoid becoming depressed when you read what they say about it?

The million dollar question is still unknown to the singer, who says that at this moment it is impossible to turn back and modify this communication culture. Something that has taken a long time to understand, since it once confused jokes with toxic criticism:

"The Internet is full of‘ trolls. " The problem is that many of them are quite fun. I think that is the root of the problem and precisely because of what nobody reflects on this situation. I've done it too: when I grew up I sometimes said things that people laughed at, but then I realized that it was not right to verbalize some things. ”

It seems that Billie will have to find another healthier and less toxic way to communicate with her fans, who in a short space of time have turned her into a mass idol that keeps breaking records. Will it be in a while the most influential artist of his generation that does not have social networks?

It would not be the first or the last, because so many years ago were so many figures of the "stardom" who decided to depart from the public eye and move from their social networks.