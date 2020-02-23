Billie Eilish breaks records with her James Bond theme

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The highlight of what was the 40th anniversary of the British music awards, the BRITs, was the performance of Billie Eilish. The 18-year-old, who also won recognition for best international female artist, took the stage with a Orchestra conducted by Hans Zimmer, to perform the first live performance of 'No Time To Die'. Last week we cut everything the lyrics tell us, written by Billie and his brothers Finneas, about the future that Bond holds 'No time to die', a theme about betrayal and distrust.

Sam Smith for 'Specter' and Adele for 'Skyfall' won the Oscar for Best Original Song For their work. That is, the two precedents of the Californian won the Oscar for their 007 theme. Although it is still too early to venture anything, the truth is that Eilish has overcome the success of both in his early days. In the United Kingdom, country of 007, the song has had an immediate success and has gone straight to number one of the lists. She is the youngest and the first female artist to bring a Bond theme to that place, an achievement that only Sam Smith had achieved. The numbers make it the most successful single release of what we have in 2020. In short, that the success of Bond's union with Eilish is already a triumph. This joked British graphics chief Martin Talbot. When sharing the figures of the song of the singer, she assured that, clearly, she has "Licensed to Win". 'No time to die' will hit theaters next April 2.