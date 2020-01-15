Billie Eilish as Adele with the new song for the James Bond film, and for her it is already a new record

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If 2019 was a year to frame, 2020 for Billie Eilish promises to be explosive, thanks to the song for the new James Bond movie. The singer of bad guy, who will perform on the Grammy stage on January 26 (where he is also competing in 6 categories), has announced another great big news to the fans. Billie Eilish will sing the main song of the new film by 007. Obviously the composition will take place together with the inseparable producer and brother Finneas. It will be called No Time To Die, like the new James Bond film, and will be released simultaneously with the film in April 2020. Curious to know all the details and the record that this has brought to Billie?

The song from the new James Bond movie will be sung by Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish will sing the main song of the new film by James Bond, No Time To Die. The confirmation comes from the IG profile of the singer, where alongside the famous 007 logo, she writes: “No Time To Die, James Bond. And I will sing the soundtrack. Whaat ".

We can only imagine the joy and amazement of the singer because this collaboration with the most famous secret agent in the world has also earned her a record: being the youngest singer (18 years old) in history to have recorded and interpreted the song for a James Bond film. Before her, there were Sam Smith, who was 23 when he played Writing's on the wall for Scepter, and Adele, who was 24 when he recorded Skyfall in 2012.

The news, however, does not come entirely unexpected since Billie Eilish herself had thought of disseminating some clues. A few days ago, in the stories of her IG profile, the singer had posted some pictures of the most famous Bond Girl. Add to this that the director of No Time To Die, Cary Joji Fukunaga, follows only 80 people on IG and 2 are Billie Eilish and his brother Finneas.

Finneas himself wanted to comment on the news by writing two words on his IG profile:

"Writing the main song for a James Bond movie is something we've dreamed of doing for a lifetime. In my opinion there is no more iconic music and cinema duo. We are so lucky to have a small role in this legendary franchise. 007 ".

At this point we just have to wait for April 10, the release date of No Time To Die, to hear what other musical hit Billie Eilish and his brother Finneas gave us.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE