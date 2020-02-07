Bill & Ted Face the Music already has Poster

Share it:

Keanu Reeves Y Alex Winter they became icons in the late 80s with the fun ‘The amazing adventures of Bill and Ted’(Stephen Herek, 1989), which would be followed a couple of years later by the least lucid but also recommended‘The amazing journey of Bill and Ted’(Peter Hewitt, 1991). Almost three decades after that, will the world be ready for ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’(Dean Parisot, 2020)?

The story will continue telling the exploits of Ted (Reeves) and Bill (Winter) traveling in time. To continue their rock and roll life, friends, who are now two middle-aged men, embark on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way they will be helped by their daughters, several historical figures and some music legends. "We couldn't be more excited to rejoin the entire band”, Said the couple of actors through a statement. "Chris and Ed wrote an amazing script, and with Dean at the helm we have a dream team!"

Chris Matheson Y Ed Solomon they are again the scriptwriters of this third adventure of the couple and Dean Parisot, responsible for the great ‘Heroes out of orbit’(1999), has been in charge of directing this new film.

In case there was any doubt about the project, you could see Keanu Reeves with a new look without the beard that has been sporting for years, especially last year during the ‘promoJohn Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’(Chad Stahelski, 2019).

‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’Is scheduled for release in the United States on August 21.