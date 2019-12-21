 Bill Sienkiewicz has seen a new New Mutants trailer and says it looks great

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few days after actor Charlie Heaton reminds us not to forget that in 2020 it opens "The New Mutants", the artist Bill Sienkiewicz, who worked on the mutant group comics alongside Chris Claremont, has revealed that already there is a new trailer on the way.

It is not a case in which the artist has heard of a new trailer, in this case his own Sienkiewicz acknowledges that he has seen the trailerWell, director Josh Boone was the one who sent it to take a look. The artist is delighted by how the film looks, praising its elements of terror, and although he claims he has a Marvel style, he is still "phenomenal."

I don't know if I'm allowed to mention any of this, but I will say that the New Mutants movie, if you've heard anything about it in the last two years … two days ago, I had news from Josh Boone, the director. And he sent me a new trailer. They have been working on it, and it's phenomenal. I felt chills. It seems that, due to the entire Disney-Fox merger, the acquisition, whatever … have the blessings of marvel. Y Marvel feels more in terms of what they are doing, but also the horror elements of the movie are in place. It is really, absolutely stellar, what I have seen. I think it's going to be released, they haven't mentioned the exact release date, but I'm very excited about it.

From the artist's words, it would seem that all that additional photography that they wanted to take on the film would have taken place, or that somehow, Marvel / Disney has managed to turn the project around without the need to shoot anything new. Recall that this past August the news jumped already that they had made new projections of proof of a new assembly of the film, with quite positive reactions from the public, and where the references to the other X-Men films had also been removed .

Recall that the film was originally shot in mid-2017, with a view to release in April 2018, but received a delay until the end of February 2019 to get some time to shoot new scenes and enhance the horror elements of the film, especially after the good reception of the first teaser that was characterized by that element. Months later, "New Mutants" It was delayed again, until the beginning of August 2019, and already after Disney completed its acquisition of Fox, the studio moved the movie's premiere to its current date of April 3, 2020.