Bill Murray returns with Sofia Coppola in the official trailer of On The Rocks: check it out!

August 20, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
It has finally come online thanks to A24 the first official trailer of On The Rocks, new film written and directed by Sofia Coppola with protagonists Bill Murray is Rashida Jones.

The film tells the story of "a young New York mother who has faced sudden doubts about her marriage as she teams up with her playboy father to stalk her husband". Presented as "a sparkling comic adventure through the streets of New York City", On The Rocks is also the "story of a father and daughter who are finally able to get closer to each other ". Director Sofia Coppola wanted to write with courage a "exuberant love letter to New York, in a clash comedy between generations about how we can sometimes see the world and relationships very differently than our parents: a fun celebration of the complications that bind modern families, even if we they tie with knots and crazy ways".

Although the couple Coppola and Murray last worked together on the 2015 Netflix special A Very Murray Christmas, the new film co-produced by A24 and Apple marks their return to theaters 17 years later Lost in Translation, the acclaimed dramedy with Scarlett Johansson which earned Coppola the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay as well as a nomination for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for Murray.

The film was reportedly denied in Venice because of Apple.

