Bill Murray returns to 'Time Trapped' in this Jeep ad

The Super bowl American always has juicy content for moviegoers, from expected trailers of 2020 films to ads full of nostalgia and reunions. This year, the big surprise has come from the hand of the car brand Jeep, which has achieved the unthinkable: that Bill murray get back into the shoes of Phil Connors, the protagonist of 'Caught in time', after being the only obstacle to the premiere of a sequel. The paradoxes that we love about the actor. For now, let's live the gift that the brand and Murray have given us at the beginning of February, with An ad full of nostalgia, but also fun moments in the company of, of course, a groundhog.

In little more than a minute, we see Murray getting out of bed and lamenting, knowing that today is The Groundhog Day and it won't be the only time I live it. But the campaign slogan changes the story we all know a little thanks to the film of Harold ramis of 1993, and gives a turn of pure marketing: with Jeep cars, there is no day like it. Not even in a temporary loop. Thus, the actor lives a different adventure every day through the spaces of the film (and beyond) with a new car and a better sense of humor than his character used to have. Some things have not changed: the location of the ad is the same as in the movie, Woodstock (Illinois), and return to have other characters as the mayor of the town (played by Murray's brother, Brian Doyle-Murray) and the infuriating Ned Ryerson (Stephen Tobolowsky), who chases him back in the middle of the street.

In statements for CNBC, the company's chief marketing officer, Olivier Francois, revealed some details of the project. Apparently, much of the ad had no script: it was Murray, known for his improvisation and impulsivity, doing what he wanted. "He is just a free spirit, he will simply do what he wants to do just in the moment he wants," Francois said, and he doesn't surprise us at all knowing all the urban legends that surround the actor, like he attends Erasmus parties randomly or steals chips in public restaurants. For the moment, we are left with this moment of cinephile memories next to this new 'Caught in time' that has made us a little happy this winter Sunday.