Bill Murray returns as Peter Venkman

As already known, Bill murray returns to 'Ghostbusters: Beyond'. And it seems that he will wear the old Ghostbusters uniform. For a long time, he has been rumored about his appearance in this film, and Murray himself has finally resumed his role as he comments in an interview with Vanity Fair. By confirming that he will play the favorite role of fans of Peter Venkman In this sequel to the first two films, Murray comments that it is due to the quality of the script of Jason Reitman Y Gil Kenan, highlighting the "emotion."

Murray also added that his role in the new installment will be more than a cameo to use. As the level of his participation is not completely clear, it is not known exactly what the actor will do in the sequel. Now it seems that we will see Murray pointed once more with the proton pack. Something that anyway does not excite the actor. "When you wear that equipment it is very uncomfortable. It's very heavy, just stand there with that weight on your back, tilting your spine"he says, commenting that when he was told that using it for 30 seconds was fine, he joked that" it would be the last 30 ".

In addition to Murray, other stars who will return with Dan aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts. Newcomers to the cast include Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Kim Y Paul Rudd

The story will follow a single mother and her two children who move to a farm inherited from the family's grandfather. There they will discover their connection with the legendary Ghostbusters and generate a new equipment for the new generation. For now, no real photos of Murray and the others have been seen in the new installment. At least now it is clear that you will not limit yourself as a taxi driver or something similar.

'Ghostbusters: Beyond' will be released in theaters July 10, 2020.