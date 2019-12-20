Entertainment

Bill and Ted Face the Music premieres first images

December 19, 2019
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
The first three images of Bill & Ted Face the Music They have come to light allowing us to take a look at the third installment of this comedy saga starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.

Bill and Ted Face the Music First Images Revealed

In these images we also have William Sadler in his role of Death, Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving will be Billie and Thea, the daughters of Ted and Bill; and finally we have Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi).

Keanu Reeves, William Sadler, and Alex Winter in Bill & Ted Face the Music

The synopsis of the movie is as follows:

The bets are higher than ever for these travelers at the time that are William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. And Theodore "Ted" Logan, now middle-aged friends who leave for a new adventure to find the song that will save the world and will bring harmony to the universe, aided by his daughters, a new group of historical figures and music legends.

Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), and Samara Weaving in Bill & Ted Face the Music

On August 21, 2020 we will have this movie in theaters.

