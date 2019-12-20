Bill and Ted Face the Music premieres first images

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The first three images of Bill & Ted Face the Music They have come to light allowing us to take a look at the third installment of this comedy saga starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.

In these images we also have William Sadler in his role of Death, Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving will be Billie and Thea, the daughters of Ted and Bill; and finally we have Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi).

The synopsis of the movie is as follows:

The bets are higher than ever for these travelers at the time that are William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. And Theodore "Ted" Logan, now middle-aged friends who leave for a new adventure to find the song that will save the world and will bring harmony to the universe, aided by his daughters, a new group of historical figures and music legends.

On August 21, 2020 we will have this movie in theaters.