'Bill and Ted 3' launches new poster celebrating Easter

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We had a long time without having good news of the third installment of 'Bill and Ted'titled'Face the Music ', but a new poster wanted to remind us that this title directed by Dean Parisot still stands, which, for the moment, maintains its release date for the next August 2020.

We had already had a couple of snapshots of filming (with an unrecognizable Keanu Reeves, by the way) in addition to some official images of the third installment with Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter going back three decades later and somewhat older than what we saw in their first union in 'The mind-boggling adventures of Bill and Ted '. Now what comes to us in time of confinement is a new poster released through social networks that is an ode to the holiday that we just passed: the Easter.

The poster has a double meaning. On the one hand, it has been released at the ideal time for Bill and Ted to wish you happy holidays, but it is also a nod to 'Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey', the second installment of the saga, where Ted lived tormented by the Easter Bunny after stealing the egg basket from his brother Deacon in the 70s. Since this character saw many of his scenes cut out, is it perhaps a clear clue that he will be back in the third installment?

On 'Bill and Ted: Face the Music ' we know that young people are still trying to make music with their band Wyld Stallyns, because with it, as they were told in the first film, they will inspire the utopian society of the future. But they are no longer alone in their attempt to succeed, now they have the help of their daughters and other members of their families. Scripted by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, complete the cast SaMara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine, who will give life to the daughters of Bill and Ted, and the singer Kid Cudi, who will play himself.