Bilbao Basket fights isolation … creating a sticker album!

The RETAbet Bilbao Basketclub of the Endesa League, has launched a collection of stickers to make 'the smallest' of its fans 'more confinement bearable' by the health alarm to try to stop the expansion of the coronavirus COVID-19.

'Every day we will launch a new chrome, starting with the template components of this 2019/2020 season, although we do not rule out the possibility of adding new pages to this collection, 'reports the Basque club.

On the first day of the collection, you can download an album and the first sticker, which will be that of the Austrian Thomas Schreiner, one of the bases of 'the men in black'.

Also, you can share the evolution of your collection by sharing in networks under the pad #CromosBilbaoBasket.