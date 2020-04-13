Big Hit Entertainment defends BTS from malicious commenters

Share it:

BTS members have repeatedly been the target of all kinds of malicious comments; In this regard, the South Korean agency Big Hit Entertainment reported through a press release, having taken legal measures against the people who have carried out these attacks against the Idols.

Our agency regularly takes legal action against malicious slander, spreading false rumors, sexual harassment, and personal attacks regarding BTS.

"We would like to inform you of the progress made in this regard; as previously announced, we have submitted evidence collected through fan submissions and our own monitoring to the appropriate investigative agency. We have secured the identities of several suspects and some have been fined , while other suspects are under investigation, "Big Hit said in the statement.

The BTS agency stated that although it is difficult to disclose the details of the investigation process at the request of the investigation agency, "we wish to notify that punishments are being applied to those involved, there have been cases in which the suspects hired lawyers to apologize and ask to reach an agreement, but we will not make agreements or grant clemency under any circumstances. "

"Besides, we have filed new lawsuits about new malicious posts just obtained this year and the investigative agency recently launched a formal investigation. We have filed additional lawsuits against those who continue to commit malicious acts despite our previous legal actions. We will continue to take regular legal action based on what fans submit and our own monitoring. "

Starting this year, we plan to protect our artists more strictly by reducing the legal response cycle time through the internal procedures that we have established.









Big Hit asks all of ARMY to send complaints to Big Hit Entertainment's legal account ([email protected]), "we will continue to protect the rights and interests of our artists."

