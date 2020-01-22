Big Hit confirms BTS Map of the Soul Tour dates

Share it:

ARMYYYYYYY! The new BTS tour is coming. The South Korean agency Big Hit has confirmed when and where the new BTS tour will begin !; the "Map of the Soul Tour" will begin on April 11, 2020 in the Olympic State of Seoul, South Korea. This information was released through a 30-second spot that was posted on the Big Hit Labels YouTube channel.

Also the agency that represents BTS has announced the first dates already for the new tour of the "Princes of Pop". So far a concert in Mexico has not been confirmed:

April 11 – Seoul, South Korea (Olympic Stadium).

April 12 – Seoul, South Korea (Olympic Stadium).

April 18 – Seoul, South Korea (Olympic Stadium).

April 19 – Seoul, South Korea (Olympic Stadium).

April 25 – Santa Clara, California, United States (Levi's Stadium).

April 26 – Santa Clara, California, United States (Levi's Stadium).

May 2 – Los Angeles, California (Rose Bowl State).

May 3 – Los Angeles, California (Rose Bowl State).

May 9 – Dallas, Texas (Cotton Bowl Stadium).

May 10 – Dallas, Texas (Cotton Bowl Stadium).

May 14 – Orlando, Florida (Camping World Stadium).

May 17 – Atlanta, Georgia (Bobby Dodd Stadium).

May 23 – New Jersey (MetLife Stadium).

May 24 – New Jersey (MetLife Stadium).

May 27 – Washington D. C. (FedExField Stadium).

May 30 – Toronto, Canada (Rogers Center).

May 31 – Toronto, Canada (Rogers Center).

June 5 – Chicago, Illinois (Soldier Field Stadium).

June 6 – Chicago, Illinois (Soldier Field Stadium).

June 13th – ?

June 14th – ?

June 28 – Fukuoka, Japan (PayPay Dome).

June 29 – Fukuoka, Japan (PayPay Dome).

July 3 – London, England (Twickenham Stadium).

July 4 – London, England (Twickenham Stadium).

July 11 – Berlin, Germany (Berlin Olympic Stadium).

July 12 – Berlin, Germany (Berlin Olympic Stadium).

July 17 – Barcelona, ​​Spain (Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium).

July 18 – Barcelona, ​​Spain (Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium).

July 23 – Osaka, Japan (Osaka Dome).

July 25 – Osaka, Japan (Osaka Dome).

July 26 – Osaka, Japan (Osaka Dome).

July 30 – Osaka, Japan (Osaka Dome).

August 1 – Osaka, Japan (Osaka Dome).

August 2 – Osaka, Japan (Osaka Dome).

August 7 – Saitama, Japan (MetLife Dome).

August 8 – Saitama, Japan (MetLife Dome).

September 1 – Tokyo, Japan (Tokyo Dome).

September 2 – Tokyo, Japan (Tokyo Dome).

The Mexican and Latin American ARMY feels sad and disappointed at the same time, since no date for these countries has been announced. The fandom hopes that the dates of June 13 and 14 that remain with a question mark are cities of Latin America.

At the moment they are all the dates that have been confirmed for the first stage of the "Map of the Soul Tour". In a statement Big Hit reported on the matter: "today's announcement is the first round schedule."

We publish the schedule of only those for which dates and places are confirmed, more shows that will be confirmed later, will be announced separately.

The BTS comeback will take place next Friday, February 21, with the release of their new album "Map of the Soul: 7," the album before Bangtan began his mandatory military service.

This is how the Mexican ARMY reacted: