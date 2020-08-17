Big Hero 6 The Series: review of the first season on Disney +

Share it:

In the nineties Disney had made it a custom the expansion of the universe of many of his Classics, starting from The little Mermaid to then get to Aladdin, both feature films then declined in TV series to explore themes and profiles of protagonists and supporting actors. This practice has been recovered over time even with more recent products, such as for example Rapunzel, up to Big Hero 6 which, after its arrival at the cinema in 2014, made its debut on Disney Channel three years later with a series dedicated to the universe of San Fransokyo. The first season of Big Hero 6 – The Series, waiting to know the publication date of the remaining two, especially after the closure of Disney Channel.

The sequel we've all been waiting for

Big Hero 6 – The Series is to all intents and purposes a sequel to the 2014 Disney Classic. Starting again where the narration had stopped, then with the destruction of Baymax and the consecration of Hiro Hamada's genius as an inventor in the robotics field, we find ourselves living the adventures of the protagonist, struggling with his being the youngest college student attended by his late brother. Ready to take over Tadashi's laboratory, Hiro at the same time always finds himself involved in numerous adventures that will force him to thwart the supervillains that threaten the city, as well as having to adapt to a completely new environment for him, with the young age acting as a deterrent to participation in much of the activities planned for college students, who are far older than him.

If you were waiting for a sequel to Big Hero 6, we can say without any problem that in this series you will find what you were looking for, obviously with all the possible trappings of narrative dilution, addressing the already strong themes of the Classic, accentuated here to give more space to the characters and also deepen their psychology. The greatest fear that accompanies the approach to television productions is found in the fact that the magic of the feature film is not always able to remain intact, but with the series of Big Hero 6 we can safely tell you that this does not happen: humor, action and even passion are translated perfectly from one product to another, also maintaining the same voice actors as the Classico itself, which helps a lot in the fruition of the product.

Furthermore, we reassure you immediately on what could be the second great fear: Hiro will do everything to get Baymax back on track right away, which will lead us to be able to embrace our favorite healthcare worker again, who represents, with his robotic and aseptic ways of doing things, the real conductor of the comedy offered by the saga, together with the deranged Fred, the tycoon of the superhero group. In short, shooting the last three minutes of the film, we will go deeper about how Hiro managed to put all the pieces of his robot back together and also how he decided to go into the fight against crime with Wasabi, Go Go, Fred and Honey Lemon.

More space, more detail, more expansion

In support of the theory that an expansion of the Disney universe could serve to deepen the analysis of many characters, the series of Big Hero 6 it also works to give more space for the character of Tadashi, Hiro's brother who died prematurely; thanks to flashbacks, always treated with great tact and with a strong vein of melancholy, the series will never fail to underline how important the boy was not only for the life of the protagonist, but also for the college itself, which decided to dedicate the research and development area to his memory. An aspect not to be underestimated, because the reference target of the series remains that of the youngest and propose them a topic such as the loss of one's brother, in these ways, it is an act of great courage; a refusal to create a naive content, decontextualized by the problems that had already been addressed in the Classic.

Each episode is designed to ensure that next to the enemy on duty there is also one adolescent problem to overcome: among these the desire to achieve independence, not only as an individual, but often also as a member of the team; as well as the different approaches to the world of work, study and combat strategy. In this, expedients will also often be created to be able to train the five human members of Big Hero 6 into mixed couples, so as to be able to compare the different attitudes of one in relation to the presence of the other.

If we were to find weaknesses in what is a series that was born with the sole objective of entertaining a young audience and giving more space to the universe of San Fransokyo, we could go to delve into the antagonists' proposal, not overly inspired and never so bad as to make the group feel in real danger. They range from the influencer on duty who decides to kidnap Hiro's cat to the hermit of the forest who aims at the destruction of technology for his personal trauma.

On the other hand, among the positive aspects, there is the desire to show us the city, which was not completely presented to us in the course of the Classic: after having visited only the most industrialized districts or even the most popular ones, which were also shown to us in Kingdom Hearts III, finally Disney takes us slightly outside the city center, crossing that bridge that leads to the suburbs. Thus discovering the more natural forests and environments around San Fransokyo it also denotes a great level of detail for a world that is also expanding from a territorial point of view. An element not to be underestimated in the face of the fact that the Disney Classics have always tried to build self-sufficient urban agglomerations, but which in recent years were limited to a sort of comfort zone, never actually going beyond what was needed.

From 3D to traditional design

What will immediately catch the eye, however, is certainly the transition chosen by the side of the production team from CGI to 2D: animation, in fact, returns to being the traditional one, proposing the saga in a completely different format. The lines are less tapered, the lines are slightly more angular, but the colors are even brighter and the lighting helps to have a very pleasant image return, more akin to the standards of a young audience. In addition the traditional style also allows you to benefit from an even more candid Baymax and that, even if it fails to convey that feeling of 3D softness, it undoubtedly manages to confirm itself as our favorite healthcare professional. If at first it takes a while to get used to the transition, especially if the Classic is still firmly in your memory or if you are returning from a rewatch to approach the saga in the best possible way, you will see that over time everything will be normal and, perhaps, will be the CGI to be alienating, taking a step back.

In addition, to deepen even more the trait and the interaction between the various characters, you will also find the collection of animated shorts on Disney + published six months after the first US TV of the series: the first six-episode tranche had aired on the Disney Channel YouTube channel and had been broadcast in Italy from 1 April 2018 on Disney XD. Now you can find all these shorts in the appropriate tab, while Beymax Dreams, the second season of animated shorts consisting of only three episodes, remains unpublished in Italy for now, even if it could take advantage of a launch on Disney +. The third season of Big Hero 6, however, will begin on September 21 on Disney XD, but only in the US, and will consist of eleven episodes instead of twenty-two.