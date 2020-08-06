Big Hero 6, a new short film from the Baymax Dreams series is coming soon

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A new episode of the second season of Baymax Dreams, a series of short films in support of Big Hero 6 – The series, which starts again after the events of the animated film of the same name, in turn adapted from a comic book series. The new season, at least from a graphic point of view, seems even better than the first.

Disney Television Animation, with the support of Unity and the Disney Direct to Consumer & International Technology (DTCI) group, has significantly improved visual effects, lighting and shading.

"By using Unity's VFX Graph and Shader Graph, the TVA artists were able to achieve creative results that previously it would have been impossible to obtain " Disney said. "The screen on the stomach of Baymax, for example, and other details are all more detailed and realistic, contributing to a more visual experience dynamic and engaging. "

After all, as he stated Gino Guzzardo, executive director of Disney Television Animation, "We have said since the beginning of our little experiment that technical innovation is the main goal, but we will not be able to inspire a lasting evolution if the quality creative does not capture the imagination. "

The synopsis of the second episode, entitled Baymax Dreams of too many Freds, reads: "When a car for the data backup divides Fred into a hundred small clones of himself, Baymax has to mix the small Fred together. "

Big Hero 6 – the series it arrived on Disney XD in April 2018, and a year ago it was renewed for the third season.