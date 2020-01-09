Big Brother Vip, what we understood from the first episode (besides the fact that Andrea Denver is photonic)

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The first episode of the Big Brother Vip 2020 aired yesterday, Wednesday 9 January, and as expected we witnessed the usual parade of competitors who, fully dressed, paraded on the red carpet with long and elegant dresses worthy of the gods Golden Globe before slipping into the most spied house in Italy, where (the luckiest) will stay for three months.

Yesterday, only the first trance of the competitors of the Big Brother Vip while the second part will enter the Reality show of Channel 5 on the occasion of the second episode program evening Friday 10 January 2020 (which this year will have a double weekly appointment, i.e. Monday and Friday). The celebrities who will make up the cast of the Big Brother Vip there will be 19, to which will be added four 'highlander’, Or characters who have already taken part in the show in past editions such as the pizza chef Except Venetian, the mythical 'Ottusangolo' Sergio Volpini, the unforgettable Patrick Ray Pugliese and the dispenser of proverbs Pasquale Laricchia.

Waiting for second episode of Big Brother Vip, of the entrance of the remaining competitors inside the house and eager to find out how the dynamics of the group will change, what we understood from this first, crackling episode of the Big Brother 2020?

Big Brother Vip, from employment agency to 'rebirth'



If until a few years ago the Big Brother Vip version was considered by many as a sort of employment agency that ensured that they (re) found a place in the world of entertainment, today things don't seem to be like this and never like this year the participants in the reality they are not looking for a job (which everyone already has good or bad) but for a rebirth, a revenge or, simply, a second chance. The journalist Michele Cucuzza, the writer Barbara Alberti, the showgirl Antonella Elia or conductor Paolo Ciavarro however different they are all professionals from the showbiz world eager to start a new chapter of their life, finally putting aside a not always happy and rewarding past. There house of the Big Brother thus it becomes a great possibility for all competitors not only to make themselves known for what they really are, but also a sort of group psychotherapy thanks to which they can get naked by discovering parts of their own character that (maybe) they didn't even know they had.

After all, forced coexistence with other people and the lack of external stimuli or distractions (see TV and cell phones) oblige the human being to look inside himself, to understand his mistakes and to question himself. Just think of the path taken in 2017 by Daniele Bossari during GF Vip 2 (who then won), where he spoke for the first time of his period of depression and alcoholism that led him to move away from his dearest loved ones and his partner Filippa Lagerback, of which he later rediscovered himself in love during the reality show to the point of asking her to marry him on live TV. A beautiful story that of Daniele Bossari who, after having confessed in public, managed to return to success and take back his personal and working life.

Is flirting with Andrea Denver and Rita Rusic already around the corner?

When we heard that bellone from Andrea Denver (have you seen that abs? To be declared immediately as a UNESCO heritage site) he would have been among the participants of the Big Brother Vip our imagination started to gallop instantly in an attempt to identify who could have been the girl who, inside the house, would have managed to make a break in his heart: the former Miss Italy 2018 Carlotta Maggiorana? Maybe the beautiful model Fernanda Lessa? Or maybe the former suitor of Men women Elisa De Panicis (who in the past has had a flirtation no less than with the footballer Cristiano Ronaldo)? No, none of them, as reported by yesterday evening Alfonso Signorini in fact, the Venetian model would have a soft spot for the Croatian-born film producer Rita Rusic. The 32 years of age difference seem not to be a problem for Andrea Denver, who made no secret of finding the woman particularly beautiful and charming: "An informant told me that Andrea and Rita Rusic were complicit"Admitted the director of Who, implying that over the weeks the passion between the two, already 'neighbors' in that of Los Angeles (where they both live) could also break out.

With Paola di Benedetto and Clizia Incorvaia, girl power is guaranteed!

The female cast of the Big Brother this year seems to wink at the 'girl power' especially as regards the 'new levers' of the entertainment world, characterized by strong and determined personalities who are not afraid to have their say and make their voices heard, whatever it takes. Adriana Volpe for example, after years he decided to rebel against Giancarlo Magalli (with whom he led Your Facts) well aware that her revelations about her colleague would have cost her her job, as it was then. His entry into the home of Big Brother Vip 2020 is a claim to his identity and independence, a bit like saying that despite the momentary K.O. she is ready to leave, stronger and more determined than before. Even the beautiful one Clizia Incorvaia has shown to have a beautiful temperament, tenacious and combative, capable of keeping up with the media pillory as well. The 33-year-old influencer made no secret of entering the Canale 5 reality show to shake off the fame of 'man eaters' that was stuck on her after the events that saw her starring, together with her ex-partner Francesco Sarcina (singer de The vibrations, band that will participate in the Sanremo festival 2020) and his BFF Riccardo Scamarcio, eager not only to tell his truth about this improbable love triangle but also eager to make himself known for what he is, showing everyone that he is not that cheeky and cheeky 'sex bomb' that newspapers told us.

Definitely much sweeter and meeker Paola di Benedetto who just turned 25 yesterday, receiving as surprise a splendid bouquet of red roses from her partner Federico Rossi, singer of Benji & Fede. However fragile and delicate the former Mother Nature of may seem Hi Darwin has shown that he can pull his nails out when needed and, above all, not to let anyone put his feet on his head, fiance understood. It is not a mystery that Paola was the one who paused her story with Federico after he “he had repeatedly disrespected her"(As she herself had written on Instagram) secretly flirting with her colleague Emma Muscat, singer launched by the program Friends of Maria De Filippi. Fortunately now in Paola Di Benedetto and Federico Rossi the calm returned but the Modenese had to suffer and not just before being able to regain the trust of his girlfriend.

A separate chapter then belongs to the actress de Eva's three roses Licia Nunez, who never made a secret of being attracted to women, speaking openly about her relationship with her current partner: "For about two years I have a partner, her name is Barbara, she is the person who is most enticing this adventure despite her jealousy"Explained the during her presentation clip that aired last night during the first episode of Big Brother "I am aware that my current story with a woman can cause prejudices, but who cares". More girl power than that!

Pago and Serena Enardu, Can the GF Vip manage to bring together what Temptation Island has separated?

When I pay decided to enter the house of Big Brother his intent was to completely reset the brain trying, finally, to forget Serena Enardu. The two had participated this summer as a couple (solid among other things) in the program Temptation Island Vip, from which, however, they had come out not only with broken bones but also as singles: in short, a beautiful defeat. Almost 6 months later the singer of I speak about you he seems to still feel a strong feeling for his ex-girlfriend, just as he himself admitted last night before passing through the red door of the most spied house in Italy. What Pago does not know, however, is that during the evening episode that will be aired tomorrow his ex Serena could enter the GF house (staying there for a week) and this only to try to recover the relationship with him. The televoting it is open and the games are still to be decided: the GF to bring together what Temptation had she managed to separate?

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE