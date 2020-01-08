Big Brother Vip 4, who is Andrea Denver aka the ex-hot Taylor Swift dancer who will enter the house

Share it:

The Big Brother Vip 4 it is at the starting blocks and on 8 January 2020 the new edition conducted by Alfonso Signorini will kick off, for which there is a lot of hype, because the cast is beautiful and juicy. From Paola di Benedetto a Paolo Ciavarro the coolness share of the reality show is guaranteed and to add points to the shortlist of competitors this year there is also Andrea Denver, the dancer and model who gave up the States to reach the home of the GF Vip and make himself known in Italy too.

Keywords to associate with Andrea Denver? Taylor Swift and Madonna: with the first she worked on it, with the second (maybe) she had a little flirt. He is about to bring his asapland spirit and experiences with international superstars into the home of the GF Vip 4 and we can't wait to see what he has in mind to shine in this edition.

Who is Andrea Denver, Taylor Swift's dancer

Andrea Denver's real name is Andrea Salerno: he was born in Verona but has lived in the United States for some time. Bryan BedderGetty Images

Andrea Denver (real name Andrea Salerno) is one hundred percent Italian, but to break through in the dance sector after graduating in Communication he moved to America where he also started working as a model, also taking home prizes (such as The Model of the Year Award like "Social Media Star Men"). And he was also the muse of Hugo Boss, MAC and Ralph Lauren, for which he posed several times.

Indeed Andrea Denver on Instagram she is already a star and has over a million followers: will she be physical, will she be that smile? Difficult to choose what we like most about him: we only tell you that on his profile it is seriously difficult to see him dressed.

We are confident that in the home of Big Brother Vip 4 it will maintain this trend that has made it famous on social networks.

Andrea Denver at Big Brother Vip 4, the dancer of Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez

But where have you seen Andrea Denver before? As a dancer he participated in the Jennifer Lopez video of I Luh Ya Papi, can you find him while he sways with JLo?

But not only that: he is known above all for his participation in the video of the song Blank Space by Taylor Swift. And there is another celeb who has seen her name intertwined with that of the Italian dancer, or Madonna. Andrea Denver and Madonna have they really had a flirt? Not much is known about his private life, but apparently he will enter the home of Big Brother Vip 4 as a single. If the shadow of Miss Ciccone is really a reality or just a gossip born in the sector you will discover it following the reality show, because maybe Andrea Denver will unbutton (not only in a literal sense) and will tell you the secrets of the showbiz made in USA.

We can not wait!

