Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon Error Continuity Howard

When it is decided to bet on a spin-off special care must be taken if that story travels back in the past through the same characters. Well, if we have new faces, there is no problem, but if you play to give data that the original series showed or told in another way, there are always unconditional fans that will remind you that you used it.

This is precisely what has happened with a detail of 'The Young Sheldon', the magnificent spin-off that transports us to the childhood of the antisocial protagonist and brilliant scientist Sheldon Cooper presented as an adult for twelve seasons in 'The Big Bang Theory'. Many stories and many details has told the mother story during its 279 episodes, and of course, it is logical that some detail escapes the team responsible for the spin-off, who wanted to make a nod to the compis of the adult Sheldon and unwittingly, he was wrong in the reference.

Where has the continuity error in question been? As the user warns of Reddit 'Miko-Guy', 'Young Sheldon' has not shown a young Howard Wolowitz's room well. Alluding to season 2 episode 23 of big Bang), the user remembers that "Howard tells Raj's parents that his mother kept in the engineer's bed safety railings until he was 17 ". And there is the ruling. When 'The Young Sheldon' has played with the childhood of a Howard of about ten years has shown a bed without what? No need to detail.