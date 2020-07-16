Bielsa's Leeds United is on the rise: what needs to happen for it to rise to the Premier League

Share it:

Leeds de Bielsa, a few meters from the finish line for the Premier

He Leeds United he is on the verge of achieving the goal he has been pursuing for 16 seasons: to return to the Premier League. From the hand of Marcelo Bielsa He was unable to complete the mission last year, but he regrouped his lines and is one step away from the current campaign. Since 13 he receives Barnsley for date 44, in which will be the last match of the day. If he succeeds, he will be one step away from the long-awaited promotion.

The Whites They come from two performances worthy of a movie ending: they beat Stoke City 5-0 the week before and come to this engagement after defeat Swansea at the last minute, as visitors. This time they will be measured with the cast of South Yorkshire, who is the last in the contest and will play their last chips for the permanence. However, the homeowner should not be trusted because four dates ago he barely equalized with Luton, who at the time was bottom, despite having generated a lot of scoring chances.

The bad news for him Crazy was Kalvin Phillips' injury loss, one of his figures. "I am more than undone, I cannot help the boys at such an important moment on the field, but I will make sure to be there for everyone who is away!" Said the 24-year-old midfielder on social media.

El Loco will not have Kalvin Phillips and Kiko Casilla, who was not confirmed as the starting goalkeeper

Meanwhile, who is already qualified after purging an 8-game suspension for racist insults is the Spanish goalkeeper Kiko Casilla. The Argentine coach has not yet defined whether he will return the ownership or keep the 20-year-old Frenchman on the fence, Illan Meslier, which provided very good performances and security since it was requested.

WHAT DOES LEEDS NEED TO PROMOTE?

Last Tuesday, West Bromwich (shooting guard, two points) and Fulham, who had no chance to overcome the line of Leeds, tied without goals. As Brentford defeated Preston 1-0 yesterday, the possible consecration lasted.

If Bielsa's men win today, they will have 6 points ahead of Brentford (third) when they have 6 to play. In that case, it will be enough for him to take out one more unit in his last two commitments to seal the promotion.

But Leeds could go up before Sunday: West Bromwich (will visit Huddersfield, which is fighting not to descend) will open the next last date tomorrow and Brentford will play Brentford (away from Stoke City) on Saturday. A stumbling block from one of the two would decree the promotion (and even title included) of those from Bielsa. It is worth noting that in case of equality of points at the end of the tournament, it will carve out the goal difference and not the results.

CHAMPIONSHIP TABLE

one. Leeds United 84 (DG +35)

two. West Bromwich 82 (DG +33)

3. Brentford 81 (DG +44)

* The first two will advance directly and the third will play the playoffs for the third promotion

