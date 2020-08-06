“Bielsa Redentor”: the impressive mural dedicated to the Madman on the streets of Leeds

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

El Loco received another tribute on the streets of Leeds (Action Images / Ed Sykes)

The signs of gratitude to the Argentine coach who has just returned Leeds United to the top flight of English football after 16 years date from the previous season, when the dream was dashed after the elimination in the Playoffs semifinals. Now, with the goal accomplished, fans seem to have no limits. A huge mural adds color to the streets of the city with the face of the Crazy, mimicked with the image of Christ.

Nicolas Dixon and Andy McVeigh were the authors of the work that shows the Christ of the Corcovado of Rio de Janeiro mimicked with the figure of the 65-year-old Rosario strategist who became an idol and savior for the Whites.

The authors of the work, Andy McVeigh and Nicolas Dixon (Photo: Yorkshire Post / Simon Hulme)

“We had talked about making a mural of Leeds United legends, but we have both been quite busy and never started. Obviously when the 16 years of pain came to an end thanks to our savior Marcelo Beilsa, things changed. As soon as we knew we were going to ascend, I looked at the wall again and thought 'this is it,' the opportunity to combine my two passions, art and Leeds United, ”Dixon told the English media Yorkshire Post.

The figure of the renowned statue of the Rio de Janeiro city has the head of Bielsa and sports the club's shield. They used the phrase "marching together" (thus, in Spanish) and below they included the year of the feat with the detail of having done it in letters and not numbers.

A boy imitates the figure of the Fool in the newly released mural (Photo: Yorkshire Post / Simon Hulme)

A few days ago, after Leeds' promotion to the Premier, Marcelo Bielsa Way street was opened in the city center, after approval by the West Yorkshire authorities.

McVeigh tweeted an image of Bielsa with the Championship trophy and defined it, before immortalizing him on the mural: "He is not a naughty boy, he is The Messiah."

The job was completed in a week, after tracing the contours, getting a forklift, and finishing the details of the painting. The artists were satisfied with their work and wished: "We hope it becomes a milestone for Leeds fans to come and take photos here before the games. There is a lot of love for Bielsa ”.

The last touches in the shadow of the neck of the "Bielsa Redentor" (Photo: Yorkshire Post / Simon Hulme)

Leeds supporters are excited and eager to see their team compete in the Premier League against Josep Guardiola's Manchester City, Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool and José Mourinho's Tottenham, among others. From Bielsa's hand they wrote a golden page in their history but now they dream of continuing to achieve objectives and, if necessary, pay other tributes to the Argentine.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC :

Who is Cachureo Aravena, the "mysterious shadow" of Bielsa

What will be the requirements of Bielsa to continue in Leeds and the risks of negotiating with the owner

The secrets behind the consecration of Leeds: what Bielsa dedicated 70% of the training sessions to

The curious mosaic in Spanish with which Leeds United surprised Marcelo Bielsa