Bidi Bidi Bom Bom! Ángela Aguilar falls in love with her tribute to Selena (VIDEO)

Angela Aguilar He has shown a unique voice and talent that make it shine, however, it never ceases to surprise us and this time he left us all with his mouth open, by making a tribute to The Queen of Tex-Mex: Selena Quintanilla.

The 16-year-old girl is not the first to perform a song by the mythical singer, but He left his own mark on Bidi Bidi Bom Bom and impressed all his fans.

In your account Instagram, Angela announced the launch of the topic, through their stories and a post, which gathered more than 181 thousand likes, as well as hundreds of comments in which they flattered the work and beauty of the daughter of Pepe Aguilar.

Moreover, in your channel Youtube He uploaded two videos of the subject, in one the behind the camera is shown and in the other you can only hear his powerful voice.

During the first one, I could see how the young woman was in a photo shoot, in which He wore several outfits similar to those he uses The Queen of Tex-Mex

It is worth mentioning that this 2019 marks the 26th anniversary of the death of Selena, who was killed by a fan in Corpus Christi, Texas.

(Video posted on YouTube on November 28, 2019 by Ángela Aguilar Oficial)

