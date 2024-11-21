Biden’s Final Ukraine Policy Move Raises Stakes Amid Transition

In a significant development that has sparked international debate, President Joe Biden has authorized sending anti-personnel mines to Ukraine, marking another major shift in U.S. military support policy. This decision comes during the final weeks of his administration, as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office.

The move represents a dramatic change in America’s approach to these controversial weapons. The Biden administration says these aren’t typical land mines – they’re “smart” devices that become harmless after their batteries die, typically within days or weeks. Ukrainian officials have promised to use them only on their soil and away from civilian areas.

“These mines are different from traditional ones,” a senior U.S. defense official explains. “They’re designed with safety in mind, using electric fuses and batteries that make them inactive once they run out of power.” This feature aims to prevent the long-term civilian casualties often associated with conventional land mines.

The timing of this decision has raised eyebrows in Washington. It follows Ukraine’s recent use of American-made ATACMS missiles on Russian soil – another previously restricted action that Biden recently approved. These changes come as reports surface of approximately 10,000 North Korean soldiers joining Russian forces near Kursk.

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded swiftly, updating Russia’s nuclear weapons use policy. However, the White House National Security Council downplayed these concerns, stating they’ve “observed no changes to Russia’s nuclear posture” requiring U.S. policy adjustments.

The international community has long debated the use of anti-personnel mines. The 1997 Ottawa Convention banned these weapons, with 164 countries signing on. However, major powers like the U.S., Russia, and China never joined the treaty. The U.S. has maintained a complex relationship with mine policy, shifting positions across different administrations:

Clinton aimed to join the Ottawa treaty

Bush kept mines in use through 2010

Obama limited mine use to Korean Peninsula defense

Trump removed geographic limits on certain mines

Biden initially prohibited mine use outside Korea but now makes an exception for Ukraine

Humanitarian groups have criticized the decision. “Even these ‘smart’ mines pose risks to civilians,” states Ben Linden from Amnesty International USA. “This marks a concerning shift in U.S. policy on these weapons.”

The decision reflects growing concerns about battlefield developments in Ukraine. As Russian forces adapt their tactics, switching from armored vehicles to smaller infantry units to avoid drone strikes, Ukrainian defenders face new challenges. The mines could help Ukraine slow Russian advances, especially when combined with other U.S.-provided weapons.

Great Britain and France have also expanded their military support, authorizing Ukraine to use SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles. This coordinated Western response shows an increased willingness to provide previously restricted weapons systems.

Trump’s allies have strongly criticized these late-term policy changes. “The Military Industrial Complex seems determined to escalate before my father can create peace,” posted Donald Trump Jr. on social media, referring to the President-elect’s stated goal of quickly ending the conflict.

As January’s transition approaches, these policy shifts highlight the complex challenges facing current and incoming administrations. The decision to provide anti-personnel mines, while controversial, shows how battlefield realities continue to shape U.S. support for Ukraine, even as leadership changes loom.