Biden’s Final Thanksgiving as President: A Nantucket Tradition

President Joe Biden and his family spend their last Thanksgiving in office on the picturesque island of Nantucket, continuing a cherished family tradition over four decades. This year’s visit holds special significance as it marks the end of an era for the Bidens in the White House.

A Time-Honored Tradition

The Biden family’s love affair with Nantucket began in the 1970s when Joe and Jill Biden were dating. Seeking a neutral ground for their blended family’s holiday celebration, they chose the quaint New England island as their Thanksgiving destination. Since then, Nantucket has become an integral part of the Biden family’s holiday traditions, with only a few exceptions over the years.

This Year’s Visit

The President arrived on the island on Tuesday, accompanied by:

First Lady Jill Biden

Their daughter, Ashley Biden

Their so,n Hunter Biden

Hunter’s wi,fe Melissa Cohen Biden

Their 4-year-old grandson Beau Jr.

The family has stayed at billionaire DavRubenstein’s residence for three years.

Presidential Duties and Holiday Traditions

Despite being on vacation, President Biden continues to fulfill his presidential responsibilities:

He delivered pumpkin pies to local police officers, firefighters, and medics

Made customary calls to members of the armed services stationed around the globe

Reflected on recent political developments and the state of the nation

The President urged Americans to remain hopeful and “remember who we are,” emphasizing the importance of staying positive despite challenging times.

A Bittersweet Celebration

This year’s visit is tinged with nostalgia as it marks the end of Biden’s presidency. The family’s Nantucket tradition has seen them through joyous occasions and challenging times, including:

The proposal of Biden’s late son Beau to his wife Hallie at the annual Christmas tree lighting in 2001

The family’s decision to return to Nantucket in 2016, a year after Beau’s passing, at the request of their grandchildren

Impact on Nantucket

The President’s visits have become a familiar sight for Nantucket residents:

Local businesses display “Welcome back, Bidens!” signs

Hotels and inns are fully booked with Secret Service personnel and White House reporters

Special preparations are made, including over 200 turkey dinners cooked for the Secret Service

While the visits bring increased security measures and some disruptions, they have become an anticipated part of the island’s holiday season.

Looking Ahead

As the Bidens celebrate their final Thanksgiving as the First Family, the island of Nantucket remains a constant. This tradition, which has seen them through personal and political milestones, provides comfort and unity for the Biden family.

The President’s reflections during this visit not only reflect on his time in office but also look forward to the challenges that lie ahead for the incoming administration.

As he prepares to hand over the reins of power, Biden’s Nantucket Thanksgiving serves as a poignant reminder of the personal traditions that have shaped his journey to and through the presidency.