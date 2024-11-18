Biden’s Bold Move: Ukraine Gets Green Light for Long-Range Strikes on Russian Territory

In a dramatic shift in U.S. military support, President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to use American-supplied long-range missiles against Russian and North Korean forces in Russia’s Kursk region. This unprecedented decision marks the first time the U.S. has permitted Ukraine to strike targets within Russian territory using U.S.-provided weapons.

A strategic response to North Korean involvement

The decision comes as a direct response to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s deployment of thousands of troops to the Kursk region in western Russia. U.S. officials confirmed that the authorization specifically targets this area, where North Korean forces have joined Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military campaign against Ukraine.

“This authorization represents a calculated response to the changing dynamics of the conflict,” says John Hardie, deputy director of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Russia Program. “It could strengthen Ukraine’s position in future negotiations.”

The timing and implementation

The White House communicated this crucial decision to Ukraine approximately three days ago. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hinted at these developments in a recent address, stating that “long-range capabilities” were a key element of Kyiv’s victory plan. Without directly confirming the authorization, Zelenskyy noted cryptically that “missiles will speak for themselves.”

The weapons in question are the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), sophisticated long-range missiles that significantly boost Ukraine’s striking capability. The authorization currently extends only to the Kursk region, according to sources close to the matter.

International Reactions and Implications

This move has sparked intense debate in the international community. Putin previously warned that Western nations authorizing strikes on Russian territory would constitute “direct participation” in the conflict. This stance raises concerns about potential escalation.

The authorization coincides with similar moves by other NATO allies:

Great Britain and France have authorized Ukraine to use SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles.

and have authorized Ukraine to use SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles. These decisions come after Russia’s recent massive attack involving over 200 missiles and drones targeting Ukraine’s infrastructure.

Looking Ahead: Political Transitions and Peace Prospects

The situation grows more complex with the recent U.S. election results. President-elect Trump’s transition team is reportedly preparing to announce a peace envoy to facilitate negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Some advisers are pushing for a solution that would:

Create an 800-mile demilitarized zone.

Freeze the current frontlines.

Postpone Ukraine’s NATO membership aspirations for 20 years.

The Strategic Calculus

U.S. officials hope this authorization will achieve multiple objectives:

Deter North Korea from sending additional troops to Russia. Disrupt Russian military operations in the Kursk region. Strengthen Ukraine’s negotiating position. Protect critical Ukrainian infrastructure from future attacks.

As this situation unfolds, military experts stress the need to watch both the immediate tactical impact and broader strategic implications. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether this bold move helps bring the conflict closer to resolution or leads to further escalation.