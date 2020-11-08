Biden VS Trump becomes an anime: the US elections seen by the Japanese of TV Asahi

Elections for the next president of the United States of America. As usual, the consultations started on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November, but the results were delayed in arriving due to the high number of votes arrived by post due to the Coronavirus.

Day after day, everyone was holding their breath waiting to find out who would be the new president of the nation with the highest GDP in the world. Joe Biden of the Democrats against Republican and outgoing President Donald Trump, Japan has naturally followed up on all updates as well.

With the ballots still in progress and the data that were gradually declared, despite Trump’s attempts to lash out against possible fraud, Joe Biden was finally elected as president. To announce the news, TV Asahi has decided to resort to one anime version of Biden VS Trump. The popular Japanese network has in fact used the illustration you see in the tweet below to communicate the interruptions of the programs in progress and the urgent live broadcast in an extraordinary edition in the USA, in order to be able to follow Biden’s statements.

On the left we see Biden surrounded by water, on the right there is a Flaming Trump. The style of both the background and the circle in the center is reminiscent of Demon Slayer, an anime that has become particularly popular recently. The Japanese in one way or another always manage to show us their world in an animated version.