Biden Urges Trump to Reconsider Tariffs as Smooth Transition Unfolds

President Joe Biden expressed gratitude for the smooth transition of power to the incoming Trump administration while urging the President-elect to reconsider his proposed tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

Speaking to reporters during a Thanksgiving Day visit to a fire station in Nantucket, Massachusetts, Biden addressed various issues, including international relations, border security, and the presidential transition.

Tariff Concerns

Biden voiced his concerns about Trump’s plan to impose steep tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods, stating, “I hope that [President-elect Trump] rethinks it. I think it’s a counterproductive thing to do”.

The President emphasized the importance of maintaining good relationships with neighboring allies, saying, “We’re surrounded by the Pacific Ocean and the Atlantic Oceans and two allies — Mexico and Canada. The last thing we need to do is begin to screw up those relationships”.

Trump had earlier announced his intention to impose 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, aiming to pressure both nations to increase their efforts in curbing illegal immigration and drug trafficking into the United States. The President-elect also threatened an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods.

Diplomatic Developments

Biden touched on recent diplomatic developments, including:

A phone conversation between Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo reportedly led to an understanding of migration issues. The release of three Americans who had been wrongfully detained in China for several years. A ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon.

The President expressed cautious optimism about relations with China, stating, “I am not saying he is our best buddy, but he understands what’s at stake.”

Border Security and Immigration

Biden claimed that illegal border crossings have “been down considerably” since Trump’s first term in office. This statement comes in the context of Trump’s campaign focus on the border crisis that escalated after Biden took office.

Smooth Transition of Power

Biden emphasized his desire for a smooth process regarding the transition to a second Trump administration. “I want to make sure it goes smoothly. And all the talk about what he is going to do and not do, I think that maybe it is a little bit of internal reckoning on his part,” the President said.

International Reactions

The proposed tariffs have already sparked reactions from international leaders. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum warned of potential counter-tariffs, stating, “Another would follow one tariff in response, and so on until we put at risk common businesses.”

While Trump claimed on social media that Sheinbaum had agreed to “stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border,” the Mexican President later clarified her position. She explained that she had discussed Mexico’s comprehensive strategy to address migration while respecting human rights.

As the transition of power continues, the international community watches closely to see how these proposed policies will unfold and impact global trade relations. Biden’s call to reconsider the tariff plans highlights the delicate balance of international diplomacy and economic policy that both administrations must navigate in the coming months.