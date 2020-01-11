Bichi came out! Aislinn Derbez poses topless to talk about her postpartum depression

Without shyness, Aislinn Derbez he boasted how confident he feels with his body when posing in topless to talk about his life after childbirth.

I think that (since) 3 years ago I had not felt so comfortable with my body again. I had done very little exercise in the last 3 years, because I focused more on my maternity process and the hormonal adjustments so extreme that I lived (which many call him postpartum depression, but labeling it does not help much since it is so natural that the majority happens to us: simply some more intensely than others and it is urgent that it be normalized) ”, wrote the eldest daughter of Eugenio Derbez.

In addition, the actress talked about how she found balance in her life after the birth of her daughter Kailani. And, now, he returned to exercise regularly.

View this post on Instagram A year of being your mom the slowest and fastest year of my life 🤷🏻‍♀️😂. Although I feel like 10 years of Aislinn passed before I got pregnant to what I am today, it is without doubt the most wonderful year of my life. Everything changes and happens so fast that I never want to forget all those things that melt me ​​every day. For example, how you laugh at everything, your faces when you get angry, how you curl up to drink my milk, your pinches and scratches (which according to you are caresses😂), Your good mood when you wake up, your emotion every time you see me How do you get your tongue out of dogs since you were a baby and how do you love them, how do you love being in the water, how do you love music, the work it costs you to sleep 🙄😂, how talkative you are, the laughter that gives you when we give ourselves Kisses your dad and I, and millions of other things. I love you forever! 🤤😍 Happy birthday my beautiful princess! #HappyCumpleKAI 📸by @henryjimenz A post shared by 🅐🅘🅢🅛🅘🅝🅝 🅓🅔🅡🅑🅔🅩 (@aislinnderbez) on Feb 25, 2019 at 9:16 am PST

Physical movement, moments of meditation or introspection and therapy ”, explained that they are the three points to find a balance. "With those, you are on the other side," he said.

See here the photo where Aislinn Derbez poses in topless To talk about the hormonal changes you experienced after pregnancy:

View this post on Instagram Another amazing photo of @aintzaudaetaphoto 😍 I think that 3 years ago I had not felt so comfortable with my body again. I had done very little exercise in the last 3 years because I focused more on my maternity process and the hormonal adjustments so extreme that I lived (which many call him postpartum depression, but labeling it so does not help much since it is so natural that most simply happen to some more intensely than others and it is urgent that it be normalized). But now I have decided to return to me, and the first and most difficult step (for me, haha) is exercise, for me the motivation to "have a good body" has never been enough to leave the egg aside. I needed a deeper motivation. In these days of travel I have done yoga, dancing, running, walking, swimming, I think there are too many incredible options to move (not only the gym) and the truth is that the body is very grateful for the movement. And once you start you don't want to leave it anymore. As @JaimeKohen told me the other day to achieve constant balance we need 3 constant things: physical movement, moments of meditation or introspection and therapy. With those 3 we are on the other side. A post shared by 🅐🅘🅢🅛🅘🅝🅝 🅓🅔🅡🅑🅔🅩 (@aislinnderbez) on Dec 19, 2019 at 11:44 am PST

