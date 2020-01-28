Biby Gaytán receives loving birthday messages from his daughters

Share it:

Biby Gaytán celebrates 48 years of life in one of his best moments; The actress lives surrounded by the unconditional love of her beloved family and fans. He also celebrates his birthday again on stage, since a few months ago he had his long-awaited comeback in the "Chicago the musical" staging.

Biby Gaytán and his daughters Ana Paula and Alejandra show their love every day; On a day like today, young women could not stop dedicating loving messages to their mother on social networks.

In her Instagram feed Ana Paula Capetillo wrote: "Congratulations mother, thank you for being the best, the best mom, the best friend, the best accomplice and the best Velma Kelly."

I hope you know how much I love you, you are my entire world, thank you for always believing in me and accompanying me in everything I do, I adore you.

Meanwhile, Alejandra Capetillo shared some photos in the stories of her Instagram account on the occasion of the birthday of her father Biby Gaytán. "Happy birthday queen", "congratulations mamita", were his comments in his post.

Ana Paula and Alejandra, like Eduardo Jr. and twins Daniel and Manuel, are the result of the solid marriage of actors Eduardo Capetillo and Biby Gaytán, who married in 1994 at the Hacienda de Chiconcuac in the state of Morelos. The wedding was broadcast on national television.