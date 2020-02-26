TV Shows

Biby Gaytan goes crazy giving stunts on the beach

February 26, 2020
Edie Perez
Biby Gaytán is more than ready for his return to the small screen and is that Galilea Montijo announced that the actress joins the new season of Little Giants as a judge, leaving everyone with their mouths open.

That is why the actress is exercising to look great before the cameras, proof of this was the video that went up to her social networks where she is seen going around the beach several times making it clear that it comes with everything.

So my car wheels when I found out that I would be in SMALL GIGANTEEEES !!!! And by the way @capetillo_eduardo you would like to make ONE of my car wheels, Biby said in the video.

So far the video has more than 200 thousand reproductions and several comments of all kinds where her fans congratulated her because as everyone knows she has years away from television because she decided to form a family next to Eduardo Capetillo.

"Beautiful woman Biby you are the best my idol .. God bless you beautiful", "Super special guest, greetings Biby", "Oh but her voice of I love you fed up is without equal", they wrote to Gaytán.

It is worth mentioning that Biby returned to the entertainment world a few months ago, but went to the musical theater where she is the protagonist of the story.

.

