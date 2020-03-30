Biby Gaytán cuts Eduardo Capetillo's hair after being quarantined

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The actors and husbands Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo go viral with a video that they place on Instagram and in which they are seen, like many other famous people, in quarantine before the pandemic of the coronavirus COVID-19.

And this time, Biby Gaytán becomes a stylist in the video and gets down to work by cutting the hair of her beloved husband Eduardo, who was already in a cut, but because she could not go out, respecting the quarantine, it is Biby who takes care of it.

Smiling and optimistic, Eduardo evokes his childhood and tells that it was his parents who cut his hair in it, immediately Biby appears with machine in hand and begins the action.

The clip has accumulated more than 237 thousand reproductions at the moment and the followers of both artists write things on Instagram like these:

It was very cool and they make a beautiful couple "," How beautiful! "," It fit you well "," Such a good job that even your shirt changed you ".

Biby and Eduardo recently celebrated their 25 years of being happily married. Both were part of the Timbiriche music group in the early 90s, although they did not agree on it.

When they filmed the movie More Than Reaching for a Star together, their characters fell in love, and at that time they began to notice each other as well, according to press reports.

In 1992, Biby and Eduardo starred together in the telenovela Dance with Me, in which Paulina Rubio also acted. There they confirmed their romance.

Since then they never separated and married on June 25, 1994, starring in a spectacular wedding that was televised.

The happy couple managed to conceive five children.

Biby Gaytán was successful as an actress and even recorded albums

In the 90s, Biby Gaytán, after being part of the Timbiriche group, chose to launch as a soloist and also as an actress.

Just one woman and Se marching for forgiveness were two of the themes with which the beautiful Biby was heard throughout the Republic of Mexico.

And in the field of acting, between 1993 and 1994 he starred in the successful soap opera Dos mujeres, un camino, alongside Laura León and Érik Estrada.

Camila, a soap opera in which she shared the leading role with her husband Eduardo, also recorded it for those same years and they were broadcast on Channel 2 of Televisa.

At the end of the 90s Biby retired from the world of entertainment and in 2004 reappeared in the musical work Amor without barriers; in 2008 he appeared in the soap opera En nombre del amor, together with Eduardo.

It may interest you: Karol G would have attacked Bad Bunny after dressing as a woman in his video

And so, sporadically, Biby's presence is noticed in different projects. Between 2010 and 2011 she is part of La Academia en Televisión Azteca, along with her husband and in 2013 she serves as a jury in Mexico dancing.









In October 2019, Biby was part of the musical Chicago, presented in Mexico City, where she shared the stage with María León and Michelle Rodríguez, among other actors.

You may also be interested: Coronavirus in Mexico daily