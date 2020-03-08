TV Shows

Biby Gaytán boasts better turned legs than Barbara de Regil

March 7, 2020
The beloved actress Biby Gaytán boasted in her official Instagram account that she maintains an incredible and enviable figure at the age of 48, dethroning celebrities such as Barbara de Regil, who is considered one of the most athletic in the artistic industry.

With a series of photographs from the beach and next to the love of his life, actor Eduardo Capetillo, the actress impacted his followers by demonstrating that he still maintains a spectacular figure thanks to his rigorous diets and arduous exercises.

Who has been considered one of the most beloved and beautiful actresses in Mexico revealed in the publication that he was forcing Capetillo to rehearse at all costs the ballet of "The Side of the Cinemas", sharing a bit of his intimacy as a couple.

In the same way, Gaytán shared a video captured by her husband where she appears in a bikini car from the beach and said it is a gesture of happiness after learning that she will be in the reality show "Little Giants".

It is worth remembering the important return of Biby Gaytán to the small screen, because during an interview Galilea Montijo confessed that he will return from his hand and next to María León, Juanpa Zurita and Albertano in the program "Little Giants", where he will be part of the jury .

In addition, the family of Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo is one of the most beloved in the middle of the show, which is why his return is among the most anticipated by the Mexican and Spanish-speaking public.

On the other hand, Barbara de Regil, who is one of the famous also known for her incredible discipline in training her body and keeping it with a sensational and athletic figure, stayed on her side after Biby showed off her turned legs in the social network.

