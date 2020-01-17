Biby Gaytán along with his daughters Ana Paula and Alejandra squander beauty

Share it:

"Chicago the musical" fulfilled its first 100 performances; The cast is made up of great artists such as María León, Pedro Moreno, Michelle Rodríguez and Biby Gaytán. It is worth mentioning that this staging was the great return of Eduardo Capetillo's wife to the stage, after several years away from the spotlight and focused on her family life.

On the occasion of the 100 performances of "Chicago the musical", Alejandra Capetillo dedicated a beautiful message to her mother Biby Gaytán, words that she accompanied with some photos where mother and daughters (Ana Paula also appears), squander beauty and elegance. "'Alita flips', I still remember those screams that you gave me when I was the one on the stage or in any event of my childhood and to this day, in any achievement of my life."

After many stories I've heard about you and your career, I've finally had the opportunity to see you do what you like best.

Alejandra Capetillo commented that after so many years since her mother took the job of being the best full-time mom, I can finally say that she is one of the many lucky ones who has seen Biby Gaytán on that stage giving her life, "and passionately transmitting your love for your work and what you do to the world, it is finally me, your daughter, who shouts at you from below while you are on stage, just as you did with me. "

It is I who yells at you 'ma flips!', Wanting you to see my joy among all your expectations when I see you happy, like the queen you are, doing what you like best.

Alejandra Capetillo highlighted in her post that if in the future she becomes a great mother, "I want you to know that it is thanks to you and your example and now, after meeting you not only as a mother, but as a working woman, determined and persevering , I know that if I follow your example I will reach my goals and overcome the challenges that face my life. You are a light, a mentor, an example to follow and most of all the best mom, life gives us gifts and you are definitely the best of them. I love you and I congratulate you for 100 functions, 100 passionate performances, 100 successes, that life allows me to live more achievements by your side, I love you ".

Before his beautiful words, Biby Gaytán replied in his post on Instagram: "My beautiful girl, I will never stop urging you to fight and achieve your dreams, you have been, are and will be the light of my life, the greatest thing I have. Thank you for being as you are, you have that beauty that is never devalued, which only increases with time, the interior. I love you, even beyond all my strength, may God bless you always my little one ❤️ ".