Beyond Good & Evil: Ubisoft cinema restarts from Netflix

Years of hard work spent in the Hollywood magnum mare at the end they helped the so-called cinegames, cinematic transpositions taken from video games. Not only is the market now receptive and flourishing around this film subgenre, but the public itself seems more confident and attentive to news and announcements, curious to understand how the many announced adaptations will be. Certainly thanks to the explosion of the explosion popular culture in its broadest, all-inclusive and multimedia nature, without also underestimating the added value of the rediscovery of genres, of the love for a cinematographic language that is perhaps simpler, incredibly effective, spectacular, of great entertainment and in any case – in its own way – ambitious. And of course video games: many, loved, rewarded, extraordinary.

Among the largest and most famous software houses in the sector, then, the one that for years has been trying to open a good path in the cinematographic field is the French Ubisoft, whose first "leap of faith"from the consoles to the big screen it was Assassin's Creed with Michael Fassbender with the newly created production house Ubisoft Motion Pictures, however, turned out to be a failure, mediocre, stylistically uncoordinated with respect to the intentions of adaptation, different from what the general public and fans of the saga wanted. The creative crisis (and even a little bit of sales) of the company's stocks and the box office flop from the film by Justin Kurzel then Ubisoft's ambitions momentarily slowed down, which shortly after (now two years ago) began a new path of transposition and development of its IPs, collaborating in this restart with one of the biggest giants of the entertainment world: Netflix.

A modern combination

Seared by the enormous failure of a product such as the Assassin's Creed film, a title that in the videogame field is the flagship of the company, Ubisoft has decided to change its production and collaborative strategy and focus on safety, at least from the point of view of economic returns. By choosing Netflix as partner, the French company has secured a large and significant pool of interest, considering that a large part of Ubisoft and Netflix users it is represented by casual gamer or viewer, an extremely important point of contact between the two media companies and the most emblematic one to understand (beyond marketing, communication and investment skills) the reason for this collaboration.

It is indeed interesting to underline how Netflix does not distribute its blockbuster films to the cinema, giving this great and prestigious possibility only and exclusively to prize films, titles like Martin Scorsese's The Irishman or Rome by Alfonso Cuaron, who need a film release for Academy policy reasons and because they are also and above all aimed at a parterre of passionate cinephiles who love the experience of the room. Put simply, by combining efforts and money with Netflix, Ubisoft is mainly focusing on the world of cinema or streaming television series, to a specific format that now no longer even respect the new platforms rivals like Disney + or HBO Max. Being also products intended for the small screen and a general public, this contemplates the probability of investing more money and creating something intriguing, faithful and spectacular, hoping for particular attention to the quality of these high-budget cinegames.

Having said that, Ubisoft has already given Netflix a substantial part of its price list. It started with David Leitch's The Division, a feature film currently in development that will see protagonists Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain but of which we have no more information for a year (also due to Pandemic). The film was the first title announced in partnership between the two companies, which put the MMO title adaptation in the pipeline recently went further, discovering the possibility of being able to do much more together.

This is how the animated series dedicated to Splinter Cell was first revealed, IP surprisingly put back to a television reboot rather than a videogame after years of absence, and then the film adaptation of the beautiful Beyond Good & Evil, one of the most loved titles ever produced by Ubisoft. On the first we know that will be written by Derek Kolstad, writer of the saga of John Wick, and that Netflix has already ordered two complete seasons of 8 episodes each, which means a great narrative commitment and crystal clear ideas.

On the second information latitano, although the streaming giant has made it known that the film "is in development", with the basic pre-production work already underway. We take it for granted that the film adaptation relate to the first chapter of the saga science fiction dedicated to Jade and Pay'j, and this also reflecting on the evidence that Beyond Good & Evil 2 announced it will certainly not be released before April 2021.

Perhaps awaiting the arrival of the new generation of consoles, with a power and a concept of hardware and game design certainly closer to the gaming perspective of Beyond Good & Evil 2Ubisoft is focusing parallel (if not earlier) on a media expansion of the franchise to increase hype and general interest, and it is possible that it has adopted the same type of reasoning for Splinter Cell.

Finally looking at the phantom television series on Assassin's Creed "developing"already at the end of 2017 and of which nothing was known, considering also the words of Kurzel"on the effectiveness of a serialization of the vidoeoludic saga", we would not be too surprised about a forthcoming and eventual announcement dedicated to a new transposition of the Assassin's Creed, which would be just another confirmation of the intentional solidity of a new production combination with unlimited potential.