Beyond Good & Evil 2 will show in 2021, the current build has a lot of content

The recent news of Michel Ancel’s departure from the world of video games has worried fans looking forward to Wild e Beyond Good & Evil 2, the two projects currently in the works under the supervision of Rayman’s dad. To calm the mood, Ubisoft has confirmed that its game is alive and well and will soon be showing up again.

It was talking Guillaume Brunier, the senior producer of Beyond Good & Evil 2, who talked about the latest build of the game:

“The current version of our space pirate fantasy offers hours of gameplay and an incredible level of freedom in an online sandbox with no load times, which was built on the tech demo shown at E3. I’m really proud the determination of the development team and the dedication of our programmers in creating this fantastic game. “

Brunier also commented on the abandonment of the project by Ancel:

“For years, Michel has contributed his creative vision to development and has kept our expectations high. His passion has prompted us to redefine the way in which an expanding, multicultural and futuristic world is built. In the next steps of development we will remain faithful to this vision. “

The developer finally talked about the game’s next public appearance, which is unlikely to happen before next year. The team is in fact aware of the expectations of the players and does not want to disappoint them in any way, so they decided to take some additional time to further improve the game and show it in the best way.

Did you know that Ubisoft has called Beyond Good & Evil 2 a Quadruple A project?