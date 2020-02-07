Beyond Good & Evil 2, the wait is still long: it will not be released before April 2021

Share it:

You can't wait to play Beyond Good & Evil 2? We understand you perfectly, but apparently we will have to wait a long time.

While presenting the financial results for the quarter between October and December 2019, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said that Beyond Good & Evil 2 will certainly not come out in the next fiscal year, which runs from April 2020 to March 2021. Put simply, Michel Ancel's new creature in development at Ubisoft Montpellier studios will not see the light before April 2021. That the works were still far from completed, we had already guessed it last year, when the ambitious title did not show up at E3 2019.

Beyond Good & Evil 2, therefore, is not among the five triple A games that Ubisoft plans to publish during the next fiscal year. Three of these will arrive during the most important commercial period of 2020, or in the quarter between October and December (the same that will see the debut of Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5). The other two will be published between January and March 2021, i.e. the last quarter of the 2020/2021 fiscal year. These games, as previously reported, will include Watch Dogs Legion, Rainbow Six Quarantine and Gods & Monsters. What if the other two were the rumpled Assassin's Creed Ragnarock and Splinter Cell?