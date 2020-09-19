Beyond Good & Evil 2 and Wild: Michel Ancel leaves the world of video games

The news arrives like a bolt from the blue that sees the abandonment of the videogame industry by Michel Ancel, Rayman’s dad. At the moment, therefore, both Beyond Good & Evil 2 and Wild have lost a key figure in their development.

Here are the words of the famous developer on Instagram, where he announced his departure from the world of video games:

“Today is a special day for me. After more than thirty years I have decided to stop working with video games and concentrate entirely on my second passion: nature! My new project is related to the real world and consists in creating a sort of an open-air sanctuary dedicated to education, nature lovers and wild animals. “

“Many of you may be wondering what will happen to the projects I was working on, namely Beyond Good & Evil 2 and Wild. There is no need to worry, since after months of work both development teams are now autonomous and the work they are going very well. You will see some good ones. “

In short, it seems that the development of the two games is proceeding even without a central element like Ancel and it is difficult to predict how things will go in the future. In any case, it is likely that the director’s imprint will continue to be present in the products even after his abandonment, but it will be necessary to wait for them to return to show themselves to the public to find out.