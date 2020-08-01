Beyond Good and Evil becomes a film: the announcement of Ubisoft and Netflix!

Share it:

In development for several years now, Beyond Good and Evil 2 will not be released in 2020: indeed, the game will be published in a time window that is not yet specified at the moment, but in any case after April 2021.

Over the past few months, Ubisoft has offered sporadic updates on the progress of the works, with a communication strategy that has had its peak in the presentation of a rich gameplay session of Beyond Good and Evil 2, broadcast by the software house on the occasion of the 2019 edition of E3. Waiting to be able to see the ambitious space work again in action, however, an announcement that is as welcome as it is unexpected.

From the official social channels of Ubisoft is Netflix, as you can verify at the bottom of this news, in fact the official confirmation of the desire to create a IP movie of the French software house. The chirping, specifically, speaks of a "adaptation", but it is not currently known what the degree of loyalty to the original work will be or whether the film production will have links with the expected Beyond Good and Evil 2. The streaming giant announces that the film "is in development", an expression that would suggest works already underway for its realization

