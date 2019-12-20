Beyond ‘Game of Thrones’, Netflix has its own personality

Share it:

'The Witcher' has endured almost since it was announced that Netflix was going to adapt Andrzej Sapkowski's novels, the weight of the responsibility of becoming the response of the platform streaming to the monumental 'Game of Thrones' of HBO, much more now that nobody occupies that place. As the main competitor of HBO, all eyes turned to Netflix, because the similarities between 'The Witcher and' Game of Thrones' are indisputable.

However, these similarities come from the fact that both sagas of books (and their consequent adaptations) take very similar starting points. Above all, Norse mythology and, of course, the genre of dark fantasy of the nineties in which both works are framed. Environments, tropes, inspirations are very similar. However, the differences are many more.

For starters, 'Game of Thrones' is a choral work, while 'The Witcher' tells mostly the story of three very different people from each other: the monster hunter and sorcerer Geralt de Rivia, the witch Yennefer of Vengerberg and the heir to the throne of Cintra, Ciri. Each of them with their own history, will end up intersecting despite completely opposite characters and interests.

'The Witcher': own personality based on humor and violence

As we tell you in our video criticism without spoilers, 'The Witcher' He manages to find his own personality thanks to his feverish mixture of humor and violence. The first makes us distance ourselves from the savages that are seen on the screen (the series earns its qualification for freehand adults) and especially loses the air of epic transcendence of Game of Thrones. Here we have heroes closer to Conan than to 'The Lord of the Rings', and the result is refreshing.

In addition, the series tells a main story that spreads everything, but is in no hurry, and along the way is entertained with episodes with beginning and end built around monsters, curses or small encounters of the sorcerer with great secondary. The main story advances at a very slow pace but there are confrontations, violence, conspiracies and continuous disagreements, thanks to this "monster of the week" structure.

Luckily, Netflix is ​​not content to look at its (inevitable) model. Thanks to a trio of stunning performances (Geralt de Rivia super and almost autoparodic, Anya Chalotra as Yeneefer and Freya Allan as Ciri), its always surprising tone and very remarkable production values, 'The Witcher' does not need to compete with anyone. Luckily, he has found his own voice.