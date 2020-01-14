Entertainment

Beyoncé Will Sing In No Time To Die According To Fans

January 14, 2020
Lisa Durant
Since there are only three months left before the premiere arrives in theaters of the new film of James bond, 'No time to die', the fans of the mythical franchise are with the radar more than activated. Because there are still many details that have not come to light, for example, who will sing the main topic?

Well, good news. We may already know. Although there are no official confirmations, one Photography posted on social networks has aroused all alarms pointing to the very same Beyoncé It will be responsible for giving voice to the subject.

How networks have reached such speculation? It all started at the Golden Globes gala, held on January 5, when the singer uploaded several photographs. One in particular caught the attention of fans because it showed the diva taking a gin in a glass of vermouth with the olive, aka, the typical agent 007 drink. Come on, according to the rumor, Beyoncé confirmed in this way so subtle his participation in 'No time to die'.

The singer is a voice that is always on the crest of the wave. Thousands of fans continue to enjoy their concerts, and the cinema has also come to the power of his voice. Disney himself had Beyoncé for his remake from 'The Lion King'. After all, it is a worthy successor of AdeleSam Smith or Madonna.

