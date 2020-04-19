Beyoncé raises her voice for the black race in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes and others performed classics full of messages of hope and change, during a television special aimed at fighting the Coronavirus, while Beyoncé and Alicia Keys spoke forcefully about how the virus has affected disproportionately to black Americans.

Beyoncé appeared by surprise on the "One World: Together At Home" show that aired yesterday, and thanked the "delivery men, mail carriers, and healthcare workers" for their hard work during the pandemic. "Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential sectors of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home."

Queen B stressed that African-American communities in general have been severely affected by this crisis.

Those with pre-existing conditions are even more at risk, the virus is killing black people at a truly alarming rate here in the United States.









African-Americans account for more than a third of COVID-19 deaths in the country, where the race of the victims has been made public. Data from states, cities, and counties show an overrepresentation of blacks compared to the rest of the affected population. "Please protect yourselves," Beyoncé continued. "We are a family, we need them."

We need your voices, your skills and your strength, I know it is very difficult, but please be patient, stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive and keep praying for our heroes.

An analysis by The Associated Press, based on data as of Thursday, found that of the more than 21,500 victims whose demographic information was known and disclosed by officials, over 6,350 were black, or almost 30%. African Americans represent 14.2% of the 241 million people living in areas covered by the analysis. More than 33,000 deaths had been recorded in the United States as of last Thursday.

Alicia Keys presented similar data when she spoke during the special. He ended his message by saying, "keep your frequency high and I send you all my love"

Lady Gaga, who was in charge of the star-studded "One World: Together At Home" event, opened it by exhorting those who are battling the pandemic to find a way to smile despite the pain, performing a cover version of the Nat King Cole song, "Smile". He sang during the second part of the eight-hour event in support of the World Health Organization alongside Global Citizen.









You may also like:

Deaths from COVID-19 in the world exceed 160 thousand

What is Phase 4 of the coronavirus pandemic?

Coronavirus was created in the laboratory? China rejects Trump theory